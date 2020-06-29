1425 1/2 Fairbanks Pl

Amenities

1425 1/2 Fairbanks Place - Property Id: 221377



Apartment:

Top floor one bedroom with brand new kitchen and bathroom, restored original floors, spacious closet space and plenty of natural lighting from large windows.

Apartment Walkthrough video: https://youtu.be/8GN9MIDJDpk



Property:

A wonderful Mediterranean style courtyard community that feels intimate but sits in the heart of Echo Park. Our apartments are spread across eleven duplex and triplex buildings, separated by magical interior courtyards and serene common areas. The building includes communal laundry, outdoor patio space, and bike racks, and we are pet-friendly.



Neighborhood:

Located in prime Echo Park, one of LA's most vibrant and walkable neighborhoods. We are moments away from lively restaurants, the Friday farmer's market, bars on Sunset, boutique businesses, and the beautifully revived Echo Park Lake. Our neighborhood is also centrally located to all LA has to offer, with Downtown Los Angeles, Silver Lake, and Los Feliz just minutes away.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/221377

