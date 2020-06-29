All apartments in Los Angeles
1425 1/2 Fairbanks Pl

1425 1/2 Fairbanks Pl · No Longer Available
Location

1425 1/2 Fairbanks Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
recently renovated
bike storage
courtyard
range
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
bike storage
1425 1/2 Fairbanks Place - Property Id: 221377

Apartment:
Top floor one bedroom with brand new kitchen and bathroom, restored original floors, spacious closet space and plenty of natural lighting from large windows.
Apartment Walkthrough video: https://youtu.be/8GN9MIDJDpk

Property:
A wonderful Mediterranean style courtyard community that feels intimate but sits in the heart of Echo Park. Our apartments are spread across eleven duplex and triplex buildings, separated by magical interior courtyards and serene common areas. The building includes communal laundry, outdoor patio space, and bike racks, and we are pet-friendly.

Neighborhood:
Located in prime Echo Park, one of LA's most vibrant and walkable neighborhoods. We are moments away from lively restaurants, the Friday farmer's market, bars on Sunset, boutique businesses, and the beautifully revived Echo Park Lake. Our neighborhood is also centrally located to all LA has to offer, with Downtown Los Angeles, Silver Lake, and Los Feliz just minutes away.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/221377
Property Id 221377

(RLNE5770890)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Yes, 1425 1/2 Fairbanks Pl is pet friendly.
No, 1425 1/2 Fairbanks Pl does not offer parking.
No, 1425 1/2 Fairbanks Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
No, 1425 1/2 Fairbanks Pl does not have a pool.
No, 1425 1/2 Fairbanks Pl does not have accessible units.
No, 1425 1/2 Fairbanks Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
