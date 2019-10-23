All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 14242 Riverside Dr., #301.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
14242 Riverside Dr., #301
Last updated March 4 2020 at 12:36 PM

14242 Riverside Dr., #301

14242 Riverside Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14242 Riverside Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
EXTRA SPACIOUS 2+2+DEN - CONDO IN SHERMAN OAKS! - Walk to Westfield Fashion Square, Trader Joe's and restaurants from this lovely top floor condo located in the heart of Sherman Oaks featuring:

Granite Counter tops
Tile Flooring
Wood-like plank flooring
Gas Fireplace with Raised Hearth
Cozy Den/Family Room with Wet Bar
Central A/C/Heat
Washer/Dryer in Unit
2 Balconies
Spacious Closets
Subterranean 2-car parking with storage

To schedule a showing call Aram Davtyan at 818-781-0092.

$250 off move in

*One year lease required
*Renters liability insurance required
*Sorry No Pets

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2829022)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14242 Riverside Dr., #301 have any available units?
14242 Riverside Dr., #301 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14242 Riverside Dr., #301 have?
Some of 14242 Riverside Dr., #301's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14242 Riverside Dr., #301 currently offering any rent specials?
14242 Riverside Dr., #301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14242 Riverside Dr., #301 pet-friendly?
No, 14242 Riverside Dr., #301 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 14242 Riverside Dr., #301 offer parking?
Yes, 14242 Riverside Dr., #301 offers parking.
Does 14242 Riverside Dr., #301 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14242 Riverside Dr., #301 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14242 Riverside Dr., #301 have a pool?
Yes, 14242 Riverside Dr., #301 has a pool.
Does 14242 Riverside Dr., #301 have accessible units?
No, 14242 Riverside Dr., #301 does not have accessible units.
Does 14242 Riverside Dr., #301 have units with dishwashers?
No, 14242 Riverside Dr., #301 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rancho Los Feliz
3205 Los Feliz Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90039
Villas at Park La Brea Apartments
5555 W 6th St
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Catalina
3930 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Woodbridge Park
11220 Moorpark Street
Los Angeles, CA 91602
550 Harborfront
550 S Palos Verdes St.
Los Angeles, CA 90731
10620 NoHo
10620 Victory Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91606
Park Wilshire
2424 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90057
The Pearl
687 South Hobart Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90005

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College