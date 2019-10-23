14242 Riverside Dr., #301

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage pool air conditioning

EXTRA SPACIOUS 2+2+DEN - CONDO IN SHERMAN OAKS! - Walk to Westfield Fashion Square, Trader Joe's and restaurants from this lovely top floor condo located in the heart of Sherman Oaks featuring:



Granite Counter tops

Tile Flooring

Wood-like plank flooring

Gas Fireplace with Raised Hearth

Cozy Den/Family Room with Wet Bar

Central A/C/Heat

Washer/Dryer in Unit

2 Balconies

Spacious Closets

Subterranean 2-car parking with storage



To schedule a showing call Aram Davtyan at 818-781-0092.



$250 off move in



*One year lease required

*Renters liability insurance required

*Sorry No Pets



(RLNE2829022)