14242 Riverside Dr., #301

14242 Riverside Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91423 Sherman Oaks
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
EXTRA SPACIOUS 2+2+DEN - CONDO IN SHERMAN OAKS! - Walk to Westfield Fashion Square, Trader Joe's and restaurants from this lovely top floor condo located in the heart of Sherman Oaks featuring:
Granite Counter tops Tile Flooring Wood-like plank flooring Gas Fireplace with Raised Hearth Cozy Den/Family Room with Wet Bar Central A/C/Heat Washer/Dryer in Unit 2 Balconies Spacious Closets Subterranean 2-car parking with storage
To schedule a showing call Aram Davtyan at 818-781-0092.
$250 off move in
*One year lease required *Renters liability insurance required *Sorry No Pets
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
