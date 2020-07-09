All apartments in Los Angeles
Los Angeles, CA
1420 North STANLEY Avenue
Last updated December 19 2019 at 4:43 AM

1420 North STANLEY Avenue

1420 North Stanley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1420 North Stanley Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Hollywood Hills West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
The ONLY completely renovated, modernized 2, 2BA condo avail. in the building! Move-in ready, with style in #104. Central to West Hollywood and Sunset Strip. This open concept condo features 2 master quality bedrooms and bathrooms separated by the main living space and the generous private-use patio (California Inside/Outside living in this home). Features include new flooring, new kitchen (cabinets, counters, back splash), a brand new in-unit Washer/Dryer, fully renovated bathrooms (new vanities, toilets, tubs, showers, mirrors, lighting), custom trim, base, crown and other molding work, fireplace with an elegant feature wall, recessed lighting and TV-ready wiring and w/brackets. 2 parking spots and guest parking on-site inside the secured garage. The community offers a community roof area/views to enjoy by owners. Minutes to best night life, shops, cafes, restaurants. MONTH to MONTH ONLY.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1420 North STANLEY Avenue have any available units?
1420 North STANLEY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1420 North STANLEY Avenue have?
Some of 1420 North STANLEY Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1420 North STANLEY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1420 North STANLEY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 North STANLEY Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1420 North STANLEY Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1420 North STANLEY Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1420 North STANLEY Avenue offers parking.
Does 1420 North STANLEY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1420 North STANLEY Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 North STANLEY Avenue have a pool?
No, 1420 North STANLEY Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1420 North STANLEY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1420 North STANLEY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 North STANLEY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1420 North STANLEY Avenue has units with dishwashers.

