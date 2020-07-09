1420 North STANLEY Avenue

Amenities

The ONLY completely renovated, modernized 2, 2BA condo avail. in the building! Move-in ready, with style in #104. Central to West Hollywood and Sunset Strip. This open concept condo features 2 master quality bedrooms and bathrooms separated by the main living space and the generous private-use patio (California Inside/Outside living in this home). Features include new flooring, new kitchen (cabinets, counters, back splash), a brand new in-unit Washer/Dryer, fully renovated bathrooms (new vanities, toilets, tubs, showers, mirrors, lighting), custom trim, base, crown and other molding work, fireplace with an elegant feature wall, recessed lighting and TV-ready wiring and w/brackets. 2 parking spots and guest parking on-site inside the secured garage. The community offers a community roof area/views to enjoy by owners. Minutes to best night life, shops, cafes, restaurants. MONTH to MONTH ONLY.