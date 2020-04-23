1417 South Fairfax Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet range recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This Primely-Located 1-Bedroom/ 1-Bath (Lower Level) on the border of Mid-Wilshire, Mid-City, Little Ethiopia, Miracle Mile, and Little Carthay Square features a New Kitchen, Stove, Dining Area, Large/ Newly Carpeted Living Room and Bedroom, Hardwood Tiling, Gated Building, and Parking. Major Cross Streets: Pico Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue. It's close to multiple Supermarkets, Restaurants, Drug Stores, Coffee Shops, Restaurants- minutes to The Grove, The Beverly Center, Kaiser Permanente, the I-10 Freeway, West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Westwood, and Culver City. For further information or to arrange a showing, during business hours (8am-5pm), please contact Manny Cardona at 310-481-0922, ext. 241- or email leasing@eglproperties.com. After business hours, contact please Giselle at 310.447.1593- email ggutierrez@eglproperties.com!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,600, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,600, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.