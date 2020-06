Amenities

Gorgeous Renovated One Bedroom in Hollywood! Renovated Kitchen with lots of space for entertaining and cooking. Washer and Dryer included. The unit is an end unit with lots of windows that make the condo light and bright! Beautifully done shower with marble. Front patio perfect for the morning coffee or evening glass of wine. Walkability to grocery stores, restaurants, and shopping.