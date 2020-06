1410 S Bentley Avenue

Amenities

THIS STYLISH 2 BED/2 BATH CONDO IS AN END UNIT ON THE TOP FLOOR PROVIDING A GREAT AMOUNT OF PRIVACY AND LIGHT. AMAZING VALUE IN A MOST DESIRABLE LOCATION CLOSE TO UCLA, WEST WOOD VILLAGE AND CENTURY CITY. FEATURES INCLUDE AN UPDATED KITCHEN WITH CAESAR STONE COUNTER-TOPS, NEWER TILED FLOORING W/ADJACENT DINING AREA. THE LIVING ROOM HAS SLIDING DOORS TO A PRIVATE PATIO, PERFECT FOR ENJOYING YOUR MORNING COFFEE OR RELAXING IN THE EVENING. MASTER BEDROOM HAS LARGE CLOSETS AND PRIVATE BATHROOM. SMALL, WELL MAINTAINED COMPLEX WITH POOL. HOA DUES INCLUDE EQ INSURANCE. DON'T MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY TO RENT - WELCOME HOME