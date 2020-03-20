All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 6 2019 at 9:43 AM

1408 HIGHGATE Avenue

1408 Highgate Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1408 Highgate Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Highland Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Live in a private, almost suburban setting with practically no traffic, yet be fairly close to all the fun and excitement on York Blvd.This is a traditional forties home with newer systems like central HVAC (great for LA summers--and welcome on these chilly mornings as well!), a true master with its own bathroom, hardwood floors, and an open living/dining/kitchen. The finished garage offers a chance to have a home office, play room, studio, or park your cars in it! The backyard is fenced, has places for play, hanging out, dining alfresco with your own barbecue or just the spot for dreaming over your morning coffee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1408 HIGHGATE Avenue have any available units?
1408 HIGHGATE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1408 HIGHGATE Avenue have?
Some of 1408 HIGHGATE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1408 HIGHGATE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1408 HIGHGATE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1408 HIGHGATE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1408 HIGHGATE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1408 HIGHGATE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1408 HIGHGATE Avenue offers parking.
Does 1408 HIGHGATE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1408 HIGHGATE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1408 HIGHGATE Avenue have a pool?
No, 1408 HIGHGATE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1408 HIGHGATE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1408 HIGHGATE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1408 HIGHGATE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1408 HIGHGATE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
