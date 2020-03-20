1408 HIGHGATE Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Live in a private, almost suburban setting with practically no traffic, yet be fairly close to all the fun and excitement on York Blvd.This is a traditional forties home with newer systems like central HVAC (great for LA summers--and welcome on these chilly mornings as well!), a true master with its own bathroom, hardwood floors, and an open living/dining/kitchen. The finished garage offers a chance to have a home office, play room, studio, or park your cars in it! The backyard is fenced, has places for play, hanging out, dining alfresco with your own barbecue or just the spot for dreaming over your morning coffee.