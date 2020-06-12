1406 Coronado Terrace

Amenities

Charming 1920 Style California Bungalow with original details! This is an unfurnished 2 Bedroom/1 Bathroom house in hip Silver Lake with hardwood floors, huge kitchen with four burner stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, pre-wired alarm system, washer/dryer, central AC/Heat, and parking for four make this uniquely vintage home modern! Huge backyard perfect for entertaining, gardening, or pets! Master bedroom with walk-in closet, huge bathroom with original claw foot bathtub, and second bedroom with French doors that lead to the backyard! Enjoy sunset cocktails and treetop views from the front porch or outdoor upper sundeck. Rental is unfurnished, photos were taken when property was staged previously.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.