Los Angeles, CA
1406 Coronado Terrace
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1406 Coronado Terrace

1406 Coronado Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

1406 Coronado Terrace, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 1920 Style California Bungalow with original details! This is an unfurnished 2 Bedroom/1 Bathroom house in hip Silver Lake with hardwood floors, huge kitchen with four burner stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, pre-wired alarm system, washer/dryer, central AC/Heat, and parking for four make this uniquely vintage home modern! Huge backyard perfect for entertaining, gardening, or pets! Master bedroom with walk-in closet, huge bathroom with original claw foot bathtub, and second bedroom with French doors that lead to the backyard! Enjoy sunset cocktails and treetop views from the front porch or outdoor upper sundeck. Rental is unfurnished, photos were taken when property was staged previously.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1406 Coronado Terrace have any available units?
1406 Coronado Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1406 Coronado Terrace have?
Some of 1406 Coronado Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1406 Coronado Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1406 Coronado Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1406 Coronado Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 1406 Coronado Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 1406 Coronado Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 1406 Coronado Terrace offers parking.
Does 1406 Coronado Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1406 Coronado Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1406 Coronado Terrace have a pool?
No, 1406 Coronado Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 1406 Coronado Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1406 Coronado Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1406 Coronado Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1406 Coronado Terrace has units with dishwashers.
