14025 Victory Blvd.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully Remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Van Nuys Home! Ready for Move-In! - This beautiful home has been completely remodeled! Upon entering you will find a spacious living/dining room area that opens up to updated kitchen with ample counter and cabinet space with newer appliances. There are two bedrooms with nice sized closets. There are two full updated bathroom. There are laundry hook ups on the back porch and private, cemented, enclosed backyard. The front yard has mature fruit trees. The home has two parking spots. Landlord will consider small pet with additional pet deposit. The home has easy access to public transportation, shopping and restaurants. Please contact Shannon Greene with Prellis Management at (818) 792-9515 cell/text, (818) 366-8812 office or email shannon.greene@prellis.com to schedule a viewing.



(RLNE4564031)