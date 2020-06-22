All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 14025 Victory Blvd..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
14025 Victory Blvd.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14025 Victory Blvd.

14025 W Victory Blvd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Valley Glen
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14025 W Victory Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully Remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Van Nuys Home! Ready for Move-In! - This beautiful home has been completely remodeled! Upon entering you will find a spacious living/dining room area that opens up to updated kitchen with ample counter and cabinet space with newer appliances. There are two bedrooms with nice sized closets. There are two full updated bathroom. There are laundry hook ups on the back porch and private, cemented, enclosed backyard. The front yard has mature fruit trees. The home has two parking spots. Landlord will consider small pet with additional pet deposit. The home has easy access to public transportation, shopping and restaurants. Please contact Shannon Greene with Prellis Management at (818) 792-9515 cell/text, (818) 366-8812 office or email shannon.greene@prellis.com to schedule a viewing.

(RLNE4564031)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14025 Victory Blvd. have any available units?
14025 Victory Blvd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 14025 Victory Blvd. have?
Some of 14025 Victory Blvd.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14025 Victory Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
14025 Victory Blvd. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14025 Victory Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 14025 Victory Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 14025 Victory Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 14025 Victory Blvd. does offer parking.
Does 14025 Victory Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14025 Victory Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14025 Victory Blvd. have a pool?
No, 14025 Victory Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 14025 Victory Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 14025 Victory Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 14025 Victory Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 14025 Victory Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lofts at NoHo Commons
11136 Chandler Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Vinz on Fairfax
950 S Fairfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Club Marina
12435 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Vert
6606 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Grace on Spring
732 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Blossom Plaza
900 N Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Trademark
437 S. Hill St.
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Da Vinci
909 W Temple St
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College