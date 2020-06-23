All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 3 2019 at 3:09 PM

13952 VALLEY VISTA

13952 Valley Vista Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

13952 Valley Vista Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
game room
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Celebrity owned, recently remodeled contemporary/architectural view home in prime Sherman Oaks, south of the boulevard. Perched high above the street, this home is secluded and private and offers panoramic valley & mountain views. This spacious 3-level home features 3 bed/2.5 baths plus guest/office, updated LED lighting, hardwood & tile floors throughout. Open kitchen, dining and living room with floor-to-ceiling windows, exposed beam ceilings, fireplace + a wet bar area. Second level has 2 bedrooms with large closet plus an additional room that can be used as an office, studio, or game room that all open up to an open air balcony. Gorgeous valley views from the massive top-level master suite w/attached sunroom, perfect for working out or relaxing. The master bath has a jetted tub, a travertine & glass shower, and 2 separate countertop sinks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13952 VALLEY VISTA have any available units?
13952 VALLEY VISTA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13952 VALLEY VISTA have?
Some of 13952 VALLEY VISTA's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13952 VALLEY VISTA currently offering any rent specials?
13952 VALLEY VISTA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13952 VALLEY VISTA pet-friendly?
No, 13952 VALLEY VISTA is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13952 VALLEY VISTA offer parking?
Yes, 13952 VALLEY VISTA offers parking.
Does 13952 VALLEY VISTA have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13952 VALLEY VISTA does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13952 VALLEY VISTA have a pool?
No, 13952 VALLEY VISTA does not have a pool.
Does 13952 VALLEY VISTA have accessible units?
No, 13952 VALLEY VISTA does not have accessible units.
Does 13952 VALLEY VISTA have units with dishwashers?
No, 13952 VALLEY VISTA does not have units with dishwashers.
