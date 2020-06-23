13952 VALLEY VISTA

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Celebrity owned, recently remodeled contemporary/architectural view home in prime Sherman Oaks, south of the boulevard. Perched high above the street, this home is secluded and private and offers panoramic valley & mountain views. This spacious 3-level home features 3 bed/2.5 baths plus guest/office, updated LED lighting, hardwood & tile floors throughout. Open kitchen, dining and living room with floor-to-ceiling windows, exposed beam ceilings, fireplace + a wet bar area. Second level has 2 bedrooms with large closet plus an additional room that can be used as an office, studio, or game room that all open up to an open air balcony. Gorgeous valley views from the massive top-level master suite w/attached sunroom, perfect for working out or relaxing. The master bath has a jetted tub, a travertine & glass shower, and 2 separate countertop sinks.