13948 Moorpark Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

End unit feels like a home! This bright and cheery townhouse has 2 oversized bedrooms with vaulted ceilings, 2.5 baths, wood floors, a bright and sunny kitchen with breakfast nook plus a formal dining room, a large kitchen over looking the outdoor space, and plenty of closets and storage. There is central air and heat, a fireplace, indoor washer/dryer included, and two side-by-side parking spaces in a secured garage. The location can't be beat-close to shopping, transportation, Trader Joe's and Ralphs, as well as the Sherman Oaks Fashion Square.