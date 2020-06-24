All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 13 2019 at 6:15 AM

13948 Moorpark Street

13948 Moorpark Street · No Longer Available
Location

13948 Moorpark Street, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
End unit feels like a home! This bright and cheery townhouse has 2 oversized bedrooms with vaulted ceilings, 2.5 baths, wood floors, a bright and sunny kitchen with breakfast nook plus a formal dining room, a large kitchen over looking the outdoor space, and plenty of closets and storage. There is central air and heat, a fireplace, indoor washer/dryer included, and two side-by-side parking spaces in a secured garage. The location can't be beat-close to shopping, transportation, Trader Joe's and Ralphs, as well as the Sherman Oaks Fashion Square.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13948 Moorpark Street have any available units?
13948 Moorpark Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13948 Moorpark Street have?
Some of 13948 Moorpark Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13948 Moorpark Street currently offering any rent specials?
13948 Moorpark Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13948 Moorpark Street pet-friendly?
No, 13948 Moorpark Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13948 Moorpark Street offer parking?
Yes, 13948 Moorpark Street offers parking.
Does 13948 Moorpark Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13948 Moorpark Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13948 Moorpark Street have a pool?
No, 13948 Moorpark Street does not have a pool.
Does 13948 Moorpark Street have accessible units?
No, 13948 Moorpark Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13948 Moorpark Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 13948 Moorpark Street does not have units with dishwashers.
