Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13948 Moorpark Street

13948 W Moorpark St · No Longer Available
Location

13948 W Moorpark St, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
STUNNING & REMODELED Executive Condominium in East Sherman Oaks, near the Silver Triangle! This home shows light ‘n’ bright, was remodeled in 2018/2019 with designer touches throughout! The Grand Entry leads to the Formal Living Room & the Italian Handcrafted Fireplace. The Exquisite Formal Dining Area is open to the BRAND-NEW Culinary Chef's Kitchen that has Granite Countertops & Backsplash, ALL NEW Stainless-Steel Refrigerator, Micro-Hood, Dishwasher & Range-Oven Appliances, Dual-well Deep Sink w/ Designer Faucet. The Cabinets all have Designer Grade Hardware with plenty of Counter & Cabinet Space. There is also a Breakfast Area! Both Master Suites are spacious, they have Beautiful & Remodeled Baths, with Spa Tubs, Italian Crafted Showers & Vanity Sinks, Designer Mirrors, Upgraded Hardware, Mirrored-Wardrobe Closet Doors & Vaulted Ceilings. Other Home Highlights are: Wood & Marble Flooring, Designer Two-Tone Paint, Open Floor Plan, Vaulted Ceilings, Window Treatments, Entire Wall Wardrobe Closets, Recessed Lighting, Crown & Base Moldings, Arched Hallway, ALL Designer-Level Materials used in the Remodeling, French Doors lead to the Private Outdoor Patio, there is also an indoor Washer & Dryer, 2 Car Gated/Subterranean Parking. This home is centrally located to the 101, 405, 134 Freeways, The Silver Triangle, Studio City/Burbank-Media, Hollywood, The Galleria, Westfield Fashion Square, LAVC, parks, schools, Ventura Blvd. eateries, shopping centers & local transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13948 Moorpark Street have any available units?
13948 Moorpark Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13948 Moorpark Street have?
Some of 13948 Moorpark Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13948 Moorpark Street currently offering any rent specials?
13948 Moorpark Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13948 Moorpark Street pet-friendly?
No, 13948 Moorpark Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13948 Moorpark Street offer parking?
Yes, 13948 Moorpark Street offers parking.
Does 13948 Moorpark Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13948 Moorpark Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13948 Moorpark Street have a pool?
No, 13948 Moorpark Street does not have a pool.
Does 13948 Moorpark Street have accessible units?
No, 13948 Moorpark Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13948 Moorpark Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13948 Moorpark Street has units with dishwashers.
