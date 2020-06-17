13948 Moorpark Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking hot tub

STUNNING & REMODELED Executive Condominium in East Sherman Oaks, near the Silver Triangle! This home shows light ‘n’ bright, was remodeled in 2018/2019 with designer touches throughout! The Grand Entry leads to the Formal Living Room & the Italian Handcrafted Fireplace. The Exquisite Formal Dining Area is open to the BRAND-NEW Culinary Chef's Kitchen that has Granite Countertops & Backsplash, ALL NEW Stainless-Steel Refrigerator, Micro-Hood, Dishwasher & Range-Oven Appliances, Dual-well Deep Sink w/ Designer Faucet. The Cabinets all have Designer Grade Hardware with plenty of Counter & Cabinet Space. There is also a Breakfast Area! Both Master Suites are spacious, they have Beautiful & Remodeled Baths, with Spa Tubs, Italian Crafted Showers & Vanity Sinks, Designer Mirrors, Upgraded Hardware, Mirrored-Wardrobe Closet Doors & Vaulted Ceilings. Other Home Highlights are: Wood & Marble Flooring, Designer Two-Tone Paint, Open Floor Plan, Vaulted Ceilings, Window Treatments, Entire Wall Wardrobe Closets, Recessed Lighting, Crown & Base Moldings, Arched Hallway, ALL Designer-Level Materials used in the Remodeling, French Doors lead to the Private Outdoor Patio, there is also an indoor Washer & Dryer, 2 Car Gated/Subterranean Parking. This home is centrally located to the 101, 405, 134 Freeways, The Silver Triangle, Studio City/Burbank-Media, Hollywood, The Galleria, Westfield Fashion Square, LAVC, parks, schools, Ventura Blvd. eateries, shopping centers & local transportation.