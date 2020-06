Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities pool

This Fabulous Chandler Estate Home in Sherman Oaks.Newly painted and carpeted ready to move in. Four Bedrooms, 3 Baths. Panel Den with Wet Bar and Fireplace ,Large Eating Area in Kitchen. Formal Dinning Area,Living Room with Fireplace over looking beautiful covered patio and Pool area. Close to Great shopping at the Fashion Square & Transportation.