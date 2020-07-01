13929 CHANDLER Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

This stately, gated home on a wide, tree-lined boulevard features a grand two-story entry; step-down living room with fireplace and mahogany floors; gourmet kitchen with double ovens/sinks/refrigerators, large center island with wine fridge; family room; large dining area. There is a large main floor bedroom suite. Four second-floor bedrooms feature master with double closets and lovely bath, and three additional, ample bedrooms, featuring new wood floors. The gated property offers pool, covered pergola, and built in barbecue. There is a large, circular driveway, and four-car garage with direct access. The property is only available for a term of 1+ years.