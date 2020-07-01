All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 18 2020 at 7:21 AM

13929 CHANDLER Boulevard

13929 Chandler Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

13929 Chandler Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
This stately, gated home on a wide, tree-lined boulevard features a grand two-story entry; step-down living room with fireplace and mahogany floors; gourmet kitchen with double ovens/sinks/refrigerators, large center island with wine fridge; family room; large dining area. There is a large main floor bedroom suite. Four second-floor bedrooms feature master with double closets and lovely bath, and three additional, ample bedrooms, featuring new wood floors. The gated property offers pool, covered pergola, and built in barbecue. There is a large, circular driveway, and four-car garage with direct access. The property is only available for a term of 1+ years.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13929 CHANDLER Boulevard have any available units?
13929 CHANDLER Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13929 CHANDLER Boulevard have?
Some of 13929 CHANDLER Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13929 CHANDLER Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
13929 CHANDLER Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13929 CHANDLER Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 13929 CHANDLER Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13929 CHANDLER Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 13929 CHANDLER Boulevard offers parking.
Does 13929 CHANDLER Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13929 CHANDLER Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13929 CHANDLER Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 13929 CHANDLER Boulevard has a pool.
Does 13929 CHANDLER Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 13929 CHANDLER Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 13929 CHANDLER Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13929 CHANDLER Boulevard has units with dishwashers.

