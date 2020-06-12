Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking

13925 Sherman Way offers a blend of livability, design, and quality. This community is located in the 91405 area of Van Nuys. Choose from studio to 2 bedroom floor plans then schedule a tour of the community. When you choose an apartment at 13925 Sherman Way, youll have access to top features and amenities including: convenient on-site parking options, balconies, and recycling. Contact us or stop by today.

.



Amenities: AC/Heater, blinds, Laminate wood.

Appliances: Stove, Dishwasher.

Parking: 2 Parking slots

https://www.mashcole.com/apartment-for-rent/van-nuys-2-bed-2-bath/6260/



IT490402 - IT49MC6260