13925 Sherman Way
Last updated April 7 2020 at 7:26 PM

13925 Sherman Way

13925 Sherman Way · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13925 Sherman Way, Los Angeles, CA 91405
Van Nuys

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
range
13925 Sherman Way offers a blend of livability, design, and quality. This community is located in the 91405 area of Van Nuys. Choose from studio to 2 bedroom floor plans then schedule a tour of the community. When you choose an apartment at 13925 Sherman Way, youll have access to top features and amenities including: convenient on-site parking options, balconies, and recycling. Contact us or stop by today.
.

Amenities: AC/Heater, blinds, Laminate wood.
Appliances: Stove, Dishwasher.
Parking: 2 Parking slots
https://www.mashcole.com/apartment-for-rent/van-nuys-2-bed-2-bath/6260/

IT490402 - IT49MC6260

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13925 Sherman Way have any available units?
13925 Sherman Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13925 Sherman Way have?
Some of 13925 Sherman Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13925 Sherman Way currently offering any rent specials?
13925 Sherman Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13925 Sherman Way pet-friendly?
No, 13925 Sherman Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13925 Sherman Way offer parking?
Yes, 13925 Sherman Way does offer parking.
Does 13925 Sherman Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13925 Sherman Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13925 Sherman Way have a pool?
No, 13925 Sherman Way does not have a pool.
Does 13925 Sherman Way have accessible units?
No, 13925 Sherman Way does not have accessible units.
Does 13925 Sherman Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13925 Sherman Way has units with dishwashers.
