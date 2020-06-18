13880 Sayre Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Upgraded and remodeled, new paint and flooring, move in ready, 2 Bed 3 Bath condo in Sylmar in gated community. Property has a spacious living room, dining area, upgraded kitchen with granite counters with a deep sink, 2 bedrooms with upgraded closet organizers and remodeled baths. tile flooring on the ground floor and high gloss laminate flooring in the staircase leading to the bedrooms as well as in the upstairs rooms. Upstairs Bathrooms have stone/tile flooring and stand alone showers. 2nd Bedroom and living room have ceiling fans. All rooms including kitchen have recessed lighting with dimmers. Upstairs Bathrooms additionally have speakers connected to WiFi. 2 car attached garage with direct access. Washer dryer location in the garage. 2 Camera security system installed which owner is willing to let tenant use at no cost. New AC Unit. Home looks great and is move in ready. Front porch faces trees and shaded area. Attractive location within the complex. Association has a pool. Property located close to the 210 freeway and adjacent to a major shopping area (waking distance). You will fall in love with this beautiful condo. House trained small dog or cat will be permitted. Call Bob at 661-513-4433 for details and showing.