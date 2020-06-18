All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 13880 Sayre Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
13880 Sayre Street
Last updated October 13 2019 at 7:33 AM

13880 Sayre Street

13880 Sayre Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sylmar
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13880 Sayre Street, Los Angeles, CA 91342
Sylmar

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Upgraded and remodeled, new paint and flooring, move in ready, 2 Bed 3 Bath condo in Sylmar in gated community. Property has a spacious living room, dining area, upgraded kitchen with granite counters with a deep sink, 2 bedrooms with upgraded closet organizers and remodeled baths. tile flooring on the ground floor and high gloss laminate flooring in the staircase leading to the bedrooms as well as in the upstairs rooms. Upstairs Bathrooms have stone/tile flooring and stand alone showers. 2nd Bedroom and living room have ceiling fans. All rooms including kitchen have recessed lighting with dimmers. Upstairs Bathrooms additionally have speakers connected to WiFi. 2 car attached garage with direct access. Washer dryer location in the garage. 2 Camera security system installed which owner is willing to let tenant use at no cost. New AC Unit. Home looks great and is move in ready. Front porch faces trees and shaded area. Attractive location within the complex. Association has a pool. Property located close to the 210 freeway and adjacent to a major shopping area (waking distance). You will fall in love with this beautiful condo. House trained small dog or cat will be permitted. Call Bob at 661-513-4433 for details and showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13880 Sayre Street have any available units?
13880 Sayre Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13880 Sayre Street have?
Some of 13880 Sayre Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13880 Sayre Street currently offering any rent specials?
13880 Sayre Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13880 Sayre Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 13880 Sayre Street is pet friendly.
Does 13880 Sayre Street offer parking?
Yes, 13880 Sayre Street offers parking.
Does 13880 Sayre Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13880 Sayre Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13880 Sayre Street have a pool?
Yes, 13880 Sayre Street has a pool.
Does 13880 Sayre Street have accessible units?
No, 13880 Sayre Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13880 Sayre Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13880 Sayre Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Casa Vieja Apartments
4540 N Hazeltine Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Kester
5057 Kester Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91403
Poinsettia
1324 N Poinsettia Pl
Los Angeles, CA 90046
AVA Little Tokyo
236 S Los Angeles St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Circa LA
1200 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
The Q Variel
6200 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91367
The Cleo
345 S Alexandria Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
MySuite Superior
17809 Superior Street
Los Angeles, CA 91325

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College