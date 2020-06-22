Come view this lovely home in the heart of Pacoima. This home features a big back yard, the front of the home is fenced in and near shopping. It is not too far from Panorama City. Come see before it's gone!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13873 Judd Street have any available units?
13873 Judd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.