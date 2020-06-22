All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13873 Judd Street

13873 W Judd St · No Longer Available
Location

13873 W Judd St, Los Angeles, CA 91331
Pacoima

Amenities

refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Come view this lovely home in the heart of Pacoima. This home features a big back yard, the front of the home is fenced in and near shopping. It is not too far from Panorama City. Come see before it's gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13873 Judd Street have any available units?
13873 Judd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 13873 Judd Street currently offering any rent specials?
13873 Judd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13873 Judd Street pet-friendly?
No, 13873 Judd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13873 Judd Street offer parking?
No, 13873 Judd Street does not offer parking.
Does 13873 Judd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13873 Judd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13873 Judd Street have a pool?
No, 13873 Judd Street does not have a pool.
Does 13873 Judd Street have accessible units?
No, 13873 Judd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13873 Judd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 13873 Judd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13873 Judd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 13873 Judd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
