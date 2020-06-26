All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 16 2019 at 2:30 PM

13827 Paddock St.

13827 Paddock Street · No Longer Available
Location

13827 Paddock Street, Los Angeles, CA 91342
Sylmar

Amenities

patio / balcony
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Great 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Sylmar Home! Must See! - Wonderful three bedroom two bath home at the base of the hills in Sylmar! The home as been maintained with pride of ownership. Built in 1985, this light and bright home boasts over 1600 sq. feet and has a great open floor plan that includes: formal dining area, living room, family room with fireplace, master bedroom with attached bath and loads of storage. Other amenities include dual pane windows, ceiling fans in all rooms, skylights, tile floors in entry and both baths, central air, indoor
bar, immaculately landscaped front yard, beautiful back yard with covered patio ideal for lounging and summer barbeques. This home will not be on the market long with the great location. Please contact Shannon Greene at (818) 792-9515 cell/text, (818) 366-8812 office or email shannon.greene@prellis.com to schedule a viewing.

(RLNE5177393)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13827 Paddock St. have any available units?
13827 Paddock St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13827 Paddock St. have?
Some of 13827 Paddock St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, air conditioning, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13827 Paddock St. currently offering any rent specials?
13827 Paddock St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13827 Paddock St. pet-friendly?
No, 13827 Paddock St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13827 Paddock St. offer parking?
No, 13827 Paddock St. does not offer parking.
Does 13827 Paddock St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13827 Paddock St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13827 Paddock St. have a pool?
No, 13827 Paddock St. does not have a pool.
Does 13827 Paddock St. have accessible units?
No, 13827 Paddock St. does not have accessible units.
Does 13827 Paddock St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 13827 Paddock St. does not have units with dishwashers.

