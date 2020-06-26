13827 Paddock St.

Amenities

Great 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Sylmar Home! Must See! - Wonderful three bedroom two bath home at the base of the hills in Sylmar! The home as been maintained with pride of ownership. Built in 1985, this light and bright home boasts over 1600 sq. feet and has a great open floor plan that includes: formal dining area, living room, family room with fireplace, master bedroom with attached bath and loads of storage. Other amenities include dual pane windows, ceiling fans in all rooms, skylights, tile floors in entry and both baths, central air, indoor

bar, immaculately landscaped front yard, beautiful back yard with covered patio ideal for lounging and summer barbeques. This home will not be on the market long with the great location. Please contact Shannon Greene at (818) 792-9515 cell/text, (818) 366-8812 office or email shannon.greene@prellis.com to schedule a viewing.



