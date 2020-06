Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace granite counters walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

13825 Beaver Street #33 Available 08/10/19 Coming Soon! North Pointe Villas 3 Bedroom Condo in Sylmar! - San Fernando Valley Rental Home located off of Dronfield Avenue in the North Point Villas Community of Sylmar. This home offers 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms and 1199 sq. ft. of living space.



Available August 10th



Sorry, no showings at this time.



Californialeasing.com

661.294.8500



(RLNE4085115)