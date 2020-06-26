All apartments in Los Angeles
13815 Victory Blvd

13815 Victory Boulevard
Location

13815 Victory Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous Townhouse, Washer Dryer, Central AC - Property Id: 125835

13815 Victory Blvd. Van Nuys CA 91401

Absolutely Gorgeous Tri-Level Townhouse in secured building with 2 car attached Garage with Direct access to unit and one more parking space outside parking lot. 3 bedrooms 3 baths ( 2 master suites) 1500 SqFt Beautiful Kitchen with Granite Counter top and Stainless Steel Appliances Breakfast nook, Balcony off of the living room, master bedroom and Rooftop Deck, Lots of Closets and Storage, Washer Dryer included in the garage, Central Air conditioning and Heating, Unit has a loft as well perfect for office space, Available June 15, one year lease, small pet friendly, water and trash paid.

Please call 818 376 9102 to schedule a viewing
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/125835
Property Id 125835

(RLNE4926052)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13815 Victory Blvd have any available units?
13815 Victory Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13815 Victory Blvd have?
Some of 13815 Victory Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13815 Victory Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
13815 Victory Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13815 Victory Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 13815 Victory Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 13815 Victory Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 13815 Victory Blvd offers parking.
Does 13815 Victory Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13815 Victory Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13815 Victory Blvd have a pool?
No, 13815 Victory Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 13815 Victory Blvd have accessible units?
No, 13815 Victory Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 13815 Victory Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13815 Victory Blvd has units with dishwashers.
