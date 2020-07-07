13804 Milbank St.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f93e76807f ---- One of our Sherman Oaks homes for rent is this charming, ranch-style, single-story home that is just a stroll away from Ventura Blvd Shops and Cafes. Perfectly situated half way between Ventura Blvd and 101Fwy in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in the San Fernando Valley. This warm home includes 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. It features a pass-through kitchen with a breakfast nook, a large open living room, and a family area with beautiful laminate flooring. The property has a private and spacious master bedroom and en suite with a newly remodeled shower. The gorgeous second bathroom has been fully remodeled, there\'s also a recording booth in this property! The single car garage is equipped with a washer and dryer, and the large circular driveway has parking for up to 4 cars. The serene backyard has 2 covered areas and is perfect for entertaining. Equipped with new economical LED lighting, ADT alarm system, Ring Video Doorbell and Nest Smart Thermostat. Don\'t miss out on this charming Sherman Oaks home! Dixie Canyon Elementary School Will Consider Pets Basic Cable Provided Gardener provided. PMI Golden State 15303 Ventura Blvd # 900, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403, USA Phone: 1 424-272-8989 Bathtub Central Ac Disposal Parking Stove Washer/Dryer In Unit