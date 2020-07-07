All apartments in Los Angeles
13804 Milbank St.
Last updated August 17 2019 at 6:06 PM

13804 Milbank St

13804 Milbank Street · No Longer Available
Location

13804 Milbank Street, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f93e76807f ---- One of our Sherman Oaks homes for rent is this charming, ranch-style, single-story home that is just a stroll away from Ventura Blvd Shops and Cafes. Perfectly situated half way between Ventura Blvd and 101Fwy in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in the San Fernando Valley. This warm home includes 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. It features a pass-through kitchen with a breakfast nook, a large open living room, and a family area with beautiful laminate flooring. The property has a private and spacious master bedroom and en suite with a newly remodeled shower. The gorgeous second bathroom has been fully remodeled, there\'s also a recording booth in this property! The single car garage is equipped with a washer and dryer, and the large circular driveway has parking for up to 4 cars. The serene backyard has 2 covered areas and is perfect for entertaining. Equipped with new economical LED lighting, ADT alarm system, Ring Video Doorbell and Nest Smart Thermostat. Don\'t miss out on this charming Sherman Oaks home! Dixie Canyon Elementary School Will Consider Pets Basic Cable Provided Gardener provided. PMI Golden State 15303 Ventura Blvd # 900, Sherman Oaks, CA 91403, USA Phone: 1 424-272-8989 Bathtub Central Ac Disposal Parking Stove Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 13804 Milbank St have any available units?
13804 Milbank St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13804 Milbank St have?
Some of 13804 Milbank St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13804 Milbank St currently offering any rent specials?
13804 Milbank St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13804 Milbank St pet-friendly?
Yes, 13804 Milbank St is pet friendly.
Does 13804 Milbank St offer parking?
Yes, 13804 Milbank St offers parking.
Does 13804 Milbank St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13804 Milbank St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13804 Milbank St have a pool?
No, 13804 Milbank St does not have a pool.
Does 13804 Milbank St have accessible units?
No, 13804 Milbank St does not have accessible units.
Does 13804 Milbank St have units with dishwashers?
No, 13804 Milbank St does not have units with dishwashers.

