All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 138 North DETROIT Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
138 North DETROIT Street
Last updated September 14 2019 at 7:13 AM

138 North DETROIT Street

138 North Detroit Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Mid-City West
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

138 North Detroit Street, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Mid-City West

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
yoga
This charming 1930's Spanish is light filled with meticulously maintained original details and modern amenities such as central AC. The large living room has almost floor to ceiling windows and a working fireplace. Three bedrooms and two full bathrooms - the master is en-suite with separate tub and shower. The master also has a vintage dressing area just off the master closet. The large dining room (could be used as an office) is at the heart of the home and through the kitchen, complete with stove, dishwasher and garbage disposal, you'll find a gorgeous breakfast nook, and useful porch with laundry hook up's. Enjoy the shared yard and entrance to your own two car garage. Located in the coveted 3rd Street school district, you're super close to Sycamore Kitchen, Sugarfish, Yoga, The Grove, Trader Joe's, Starbucks, plenty of restaurants, coffee shops and shopping. Available October 1st. Get ready to come home from a long work week, park your car, and not have to drive all weekend. Bliss!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 138 North DETROIT Street have any available units?
138 North DETROIT Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 138 North DETROIT Street have?
Some of 138 North DETROIT Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 138 North DETROIT Street currently offering any rent specials?
138 North DETROIT Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 138 North DETROIT Street pet-friendly?
No, 138 North DETROIT Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 138 North DETROIT Street offer parking?
Yes, 138 North DETROIT Street offers parking.
Does 138 North DETROIT Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 138 North DETROIT Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 138 North DETROIT Street have a pool?
No, 138 North DETROIT Street does not have a pool.
Does 138 North DETROIT Street have accessible units?
No, 138 North DETROIT Street does not have accessible units.
Does 138 North DETROIT Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 138 North DETROIT Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Madrid Apartments
7125 Lennox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91405
Be Dtla
1120 West 6th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
134 S Bonnie Brae St
134 South Bonnie Brae Street
Los Angeles, CA 90057
Pasadena Park Place Apartment Homes
101 Bridewell St
Los Angeles, CA 90042
Griffin on Spring
755 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Trademark
437 S. Hill St.
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Westside on Beloit
2033 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Avalon Wilshire
5115 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College