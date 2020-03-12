All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13741 Mulholland Drive

13741 Mulholland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13741 Mulholland Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
fire pit
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
Tucked away in a quiet and luscious area at the very top of Mulholland Dr. is a one-of-a-kind custom compound on a private road. You will relish the 270- Degrees of the most beautiful views there are in LA. Surrounded by nothing but the green of Beverly Hills, this ultra-modern 5,000 Sq Ft fully-furnished gem is the perfect escape for those looking to retreat in one of the most desirable locations LA has to offer or if you prefer, you can live like a celebrity with an entertainer’s lifestyle. Enjoy large windows throughout which bring in lots of natural light and all the spectacular views. This home has all the state of the art technology with centralized smart home integration including surround sound throughout the house and outdoor spaces, Flat Screens in almost every room, 4 massive bedrooms, 4 beautiful bathrooms and 2 full kitchens for visiting family. Enjoy your Summer days laying on the spacious grassy yard or relax in the evening with a refreshing dip in the 10 ft deep pool and then finish off the night in your hot tub large enough for 20 guests, Experience the outdoor grills, bar and dining, and then move over to your modern Firepit for an after dinner drink or head down to the cabana in your 3 level back yard with those incredible views! Come live the Beverly Hills lifestyle like a celebrity.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13741 Mulholland Drive have any available units?
13741 Mulholland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13741 Mulholland Drive have?
Some of 13741 Mulholland Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13741 Mulholland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13741 Mulholland Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13741 Mulholland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13741 Mulholland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13741 Mulholland Drive offer parking?
No, 13741 Mulholland Drive does not offer parking.
Does 13741 Mulholland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13741 Mulholland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13741 Mulholland Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13741 Mulholland Drive has a pool.
Does 13741 Mulholland Drive have accessible units?
No, 13741 Mulholland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13741 Mulholland Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13741 Mulholland Drive has units with dishwashers.
