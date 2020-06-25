Rent Calculator
Los Angeles, CA
13712 Valleyheart Dr
Last updated January 19 2020 at 11:12 AM
13712 Valleyheart Dr
13712 Valleyheart Drive
No Longer Available
Location
13712 Valleyheart Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
COME AND SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL UNIT FEATURING MANY DETAILS THAT YOU WILL LOVE FOR YOUR HOME AS FOLLOWS: * HARDWOOD THROUGHOUT UNIT.
* OPEN KITCHEN SPACE.
* WALK-IN CLOSETS.
* WASHER AND DRYER HOOKUPS IN UNIT.
* EXTRA STORAGE SPACE.
* BALCONIES.
2/2 BDRM BEAUTIFUL OPEN SPACE MODERN FEEL
More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/sherman-oaks-ca?lid=12680060
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5228990)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13712 Valleyheart Dr have any available units?
13712 Valleyheart Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 13712 Valleyheart Dr have?
Some of 13712 Valleyheart Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13712 Valleyheart Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13712 Valleyheart Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13712 Valleyheart Dr pet-friendly?
No, 13712 Valleyheart Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 13712 Valleyheart Dr offer parking?
Yes, 13712 Valleyheart Dr offers parking.
Does 13712 Valleyheart Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13712 Valleyheart Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13712 Valleyheart Dr have a pool?
Yes, 13712 Valleyheart Dr has a pool.
Does 13712 Valleyheart Dr have accessible units?
No, 13712 Valleyheart Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13712 Valleyheart Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 13712 Valleyheart Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
