13682 Dronfield Avenue

Amenities

granite counters walk in closets refrigerator

Unit Amenities granite counters refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8c8cd2f000 ----

As I approached this single story 2 bedroom house, I thought about that song Little Pink Houses, although it\'s not pink, it is little... but don\'t let that fool you, once you get inside you\'ll find that everything is brand new and more spacious than you imagined. The wood-like tile flooring throughout gives the house a homey feel. A full sized kitchen with tons of storage, granite countertops and space for a full sized refrigerator are a perfect space to cook supper for the family. The living and dining areas are both adjacent to the kitchen so you can get snacks in the kitchen easily. Both of the bedrooms offer walk-in closets and windows. The bathroom offers a shower enclosure and a dark wood vanity with a matching mirror. Come and take a look for yourself before someone else does!



Available immediately!!



Sorry, No pets. (Unless a registered service animal.)



Apply online at www.AllValleyLeasing.com