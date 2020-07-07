All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 22 2019 at 5:25 AM

13682 Dronfield Avenue

13682 N Dronfield Ave · No Longer Available
Location

13682 N Dronfield Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91342
Sylmar

Amenities

granite counters
walk in closets
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8c8cd2f000 ----
As I approached this single story 2 bedroom house, I thought about that song Little Pink Houses, although it\'s not pink, it is little... but don\'t let that fool you, once you get inside you\'ll find that everything is brand new and more spacious than you imagined. The wood-like tile flooring throughout gives the house a homey feel. A full sized kitchen with tons of storage, granite countertops and space for a full sized refrigerator are a perfect space to cook supper for the family. The living and dining areas are both adjacent to the kitchen so you can get snacks in the kitchen easily. Both of the bedrooms offer walk-in closets and windows. The bathroom offers a shower enclosure and a dark wood vanity with a matching mirror. Come and take a look for yourself before someone else does!

Available immediately!!

Sorry, No pets. (Unless a registered service animal.)

Apply online at www.AllValleyLeasing.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13682 Dronfield Avenue have any available units?
13682 Dronfield Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 13682 Dronfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13682 Dronfield Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13682 Dronfield Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 13682 Dronfield Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13682 Dronfield Avenue offer parking?
No, 13682 Dronfield Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 13682 Dronfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13682 Dronfield Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13682 Dronfield Avenue have a pool?
No, 13682 Dronfield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 13682 Dronfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13682 Dronfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13682 Dronfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 13682 Dronfield Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13682 Dronfield Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 13682 Dronfield Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

