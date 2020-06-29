1367 West 8th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful two bedroom, one bathroom apartment. No Pets!! Offers the most spectacular views that you can enjoy from your own private balcony! Perfect for those who like to relax in there apartment after a hard days work, this home is located on a very quiet street and has minimal traffic. Still, It has the perks of being centrally located & walking distance from Weymouth Corners. It is nearly 1000 square feet. It offers a newly renovated kitchen, new appliances, newly installed carpets and wood laminate flooring. For those summer nights the bedrooms come with brand new ceiling fans, it also features a private garage.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.