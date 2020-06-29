All apartments in Los Angeles
1367 West 8th Street

1367 West 8th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1367 West 8th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90017
Westlake

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
Beautiful two bedroom, one bathroom apartment. No Pets!! Offers the most spectacular views that you can enjoy from your own private balcony! Perfect for those who like to relax in there apartment after a hard days work, this home is located on a very quiet street and has minimal traffic. Still, It has the perks of being centrally located & walking distance from Weymouth Corners. It is nearly 1000 square feet. It offers a newly renovated kitchen, new appliances, newly installed carpets and wood laminate flooring. For those summer nights the bedrooms come with brand new ceiling fans, it also features a private garage.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1367 West 8th Street have any available units?
1367 West 8th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1367 West 8th Street have?
Some of 1367 West 8th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1367 West 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1367 West 8th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1367 West 8th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1367 West 8th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1367 West 8th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1367 West 8th Street offers parking.
Does 1367 West 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1367 West 8th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1367 West 8th Street have a pool?
No, 1367 West 8th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1367 West 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 1367 West 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1367 West 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1367 West 8th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

