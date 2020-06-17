All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 13639 Leadwell Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
13639 Leadwell Street
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:31 AM

13639 Leadwell Street

13639 Leadwell Street · (818) 783-3736
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Van Nuys
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13639 Leadwell Street, Los Angeles, CA 91405
Van Nuys

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 304 · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 840 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
parking
bbq/grill
media room
new construction
yoga
Built in 2019, The Summit on Woodman shines with its modern aesthetic, thoughtful additions and beautifully designed landscaping throughout the building. You’ll feel right at home in our 2 (840 sq ft) and 3 (1060 sq ft) bedroom pet-friendly configurations with big open spaces and lots of natural light. All units include AC, Heating, washer and dryer, and a chef’s kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Some units have great sitting balconies with sweeping views of the San Fernando Valley Enjoy ease of access through the secure controlled access gated entrance and assigned parking. The complex also features a luxurious club lounge, courtyard with picnic/BBQ area, and Yoga-friendly 24-hour Fitness Center with modern equipment. Short distance to Ralphs, Rite Aid, Starbucks, and several restaurants. Very quick driving distance from dozens of major points of interest, including large retail stores and a movie theater.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13639 Leadwell Street have any available units?
13639 Leadwell Street has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13639 Leadwell Street have?
Some of 13639 Leadwell Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13639 Leadwell Street currently offering any rent specials?
13639 Leadwell Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13639 Leadwell Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 13639 Leadwell Street is pet friendly.
Does 13639 Leadwell Street offer parking?
Yes, 13639 Leadwell Street does offer parking.
Does 13639 Leadwell Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13639 Leadwell Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13639 Leadwell Street have a pool?
No, 13639 Leadwell Street does not have a pool.
Does 13639 Leadwell Street have accessible units?
No, 13639 Leadwell Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13639 Leadwell Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13639 Leadwell Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 13639 Leadwell Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Westside Apartments
3165 Sawtelle Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Junction 4121
4121 Santa Monica
Los Angeles, CA 90029
The Avenue Hollywood
1619 N La Brea Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90046
AVA Little Tokyo
236 S Los Angeles St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Cosmo Lofts
1617 Cosmo St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Encino Garden
17730-40 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91316
2515 Ocean View Avenue
2515 Ocean View Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90057
330 N. Bixel St
330 North Bixel Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity