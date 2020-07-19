136 South SWALL Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator

Beverly Hills adjacent pacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath plus den penthouse. Remodeled and featuring wood floors in living areas, gas fireplace, large kitchen with Caesar Stone counters, stainless steel appliances and an eat in kitchen. The en suite master has large closets and an all stone bath with double sinks. Side by side laundry located in hallway closet. Property is located near Cedar Sinai, Beverly Center and fine restaurants. Small building with only 6 units. Vacant and ready for move in.