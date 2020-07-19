All apartments in Los Angeles
136 South SWALL Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

136 South SWALL Drive

136 South Swall Drive · No Longer Available
Location

136 South Swall Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
Beverly Hills adjacent pacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath plus den penthouse. Remodeled and featuring wood floors in living areas, gas fireplace, large kitchen with Caesar Stone counters, stainless steel appliances and an eat in kitchen. The en suite master has large closets and an all stone bath with double sinks. Side by side laundry located in hallway closet. Property is located near Cedar Sinai, Beverly Center and fine restaurants. Small building with only 6 units. Vacant and ready for move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 136 South SWALL Drive have any available units?
136 South SWALL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 136 South SWALL Drive have?
Some of 136 South SWALL Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 136 South SWALL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
136 South SWALL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 136 South SWALL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 136 South SWALL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 136 South SWALL Drive offer parking?
No, 136 South SWALL Drive does not offer parking.
Does 136 South SWALL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 136 South SWALL Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 136 South SWALL Drive have a pool?
No, 136 South SWALL Drive does not have a pool.
Does 136 South SWALL Drive have accessible units?
No, 136 South SWALL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 136 South SWALL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 136 South SWALL Drive has units with dishwashers.
