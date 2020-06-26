All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 24 2019 at 10:03 PM

1359 W. 61st Street

1359 West 61st Street · No Longer Available
Location

1359 West 61st Street, Los Angeles, CA 90044
Voices of 90037

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This is a two-story house with extra space from a converted garage. The home entry opens into a large living room. The kitchen has a laundry area and large eating area and there is a 1/4 bathroom on the first floor. All three bedrooms are located upstairs with plenty of closet space and a full bathroom with tub/shower. Laminated flooring throughout. Lots of windows and sunshine.

No appliances

Please text 818-203-7484 to schedule an appointment to see this home.

So that our properties remain great places to live, we check references carefully.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1359 W. 61st Street have any available units?
1359 W. 61st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 1359 W. 61st Street currently offering any rent specials?
1359 W. 61st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1359 W. 61st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1359 W. 61st Street is pet friendly.
Does 1359 W. 61st Street offer parking?
Yes, 1359 W. 61st Street offers parking.
Does 1359 W. 61st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1359 W. 61st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1359 W. 61st Street have a pool?
No, 1359 W. 61st Street does not have a pool.
Does 1359 W. 61st Street have accessible units?
No, 1359 W. 61st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1359 W. 61st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1359 W. 61st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1359 W. 61st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1359 W. 61st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
