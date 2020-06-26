1359 W. 61st Street

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This is a two-story house with extra space from a converted garage. The home entry opens into a large living room. The kitchen has a laundry area and large eating area and there is a 1/4 bathroom on the first floor. All three bedrooms are located upstairs with plenty of closet space and a full bathroom with tub/shower. Laminated flooring throughout. Lots of windows and sunshine.



No appliances



Please text 818-203-7484 to schedule an appointment to see this home.



So that our properties remain great places to live, we check references carefully.