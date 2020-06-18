All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1356 W 17th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1356 W 17th St
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:18 PM

1356 W 17th St

1356 W 17th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Northwest San Pedro
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1356 W 17th St, Los Angeles, CA 90732
Northwest San Pedro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Harbor View House in Vista Del Oro - Impressive views abound, this Vista Del Oro home surprises sitting up and over San Pedro with city light and harbor views. Charming street side appeal and big views from the Master Bedroom & Patios. This well maintained home with oversized front patio is waiting for you to call it home. This is a great space for raised vegetable beds, grilling on a warm summer night, or for the kids to safely play while you keep a close eye.

This two story home with the kitchen and den on the main level along with master bedroom and two additional rooms upstairs. A separate large dining room welcomes guests and formal gatherings. Come see the views and well maintained original hardwood floors that make this home cozy and charming. The updated granite kitchen is open and spacious, including refrigerator, range oven & matching stainless dishwasher. The laundry room is downstairs with washer & dryer included.

Short walk to scenic Averill Park, and a short drive to relaxing Cabrillo Beach!

(RLNE5910031)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1356 W 17th St have any available units?
1356 W 17th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1356 W 17th St have?
Some of 1356 W 17th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1356 W 17th St currently offering any rent specials?
1356 W 17th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1356 W 17th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1356 W 17th St is pet friendly.
Does 1356 W 17th St offer parking?
No, 1356 W 17th St does not offer parking.
Does 1356 W 17th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1356 W 17th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1356 W 17th St have a pool?
No, 1356 W 17th St does not have a pool.
Does 1356 W 17th St have accessible units?
No, 1356 W 17th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1356 W 17th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1356 W 17th St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

sunset vine
1555 Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Palms Court
10125 Palms Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
957 Wilcox Avenue
957 Wilcox Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90038
The Madrid Apartments
7125 Lennox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91405
Hikari
375 E 2nd St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Onyx Apartments
424 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90014
G12 Apartments
1200 S Grand Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Academy Village
5225 Blakeslee Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College