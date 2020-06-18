1356 W 17th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Harbor View House in Vista Del Oro - Impressive views abound, this Vista Del Oro home surprises sitting up and over San Pedro with city light and harbor views. Charming street side appeal and big views from the Master Bedroom & Patios. This well maintained home with oversized front patio is waiting for you to call it home. This is a great space for raised vegetable beds, grilling on a warm summer night, or for the kids to safely play while you keep a close eye.



This two story home with the kitchen and den on the main level along with master bedroom and two additional rooms upstairs. A separate large dining room welcomes guests and formal gatherings. Come see the views and well maintained original hardwood floors that make this home cozy and charming. The updated granite kitchen is open and spacious, including refrigerator, range oven & matching stainless dishwasher. The laundry room is downstairs with washer & dryer included.



Short walk to scenic Averill Park, and a short drive to relaxing Cabrillo Beach!



(RLNE5910031)