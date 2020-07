Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Sherman Oaks private Apartment for rent within pedestrian distance to all the shops, nightlife, restaurants and entertainment you can imagine. This unit features one bedroom & one full bath on the top floor for quiet enjoyment. The unit features dual pane windows, AC units in all the rooms, fridge included, stove included, laundry units on site, and one parking spot. Call for viewing appointments.