Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1352 W 3rd Street
Last updated December 22 2019 at 8:10 AM

1352 W 3rd Street

1352 West 3rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1352 West 3rd Street, Los Angeles, CA 90017
Westlake

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Well maintained single family home, spacious, with yard, and a laundry room. Welcome to the sunny South Bay area. Close to local restaurants, and the beach communities like Rancho Palos Verdes and Long Beach. It has a cozy central fireplace, and a kitchen with appliances There is assigned parking. The plants and trees are well maintained. Enjoy the fruit trees and greenery. 1 master bedroom with lots to offer for $2000/ month. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $55 credit and background check. Call Albita at (310)525-8145

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1352 W 3rd Street have any available units?
1352 W 3rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1352 W 3rd Street have?
Some of 1352 W 3rd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1352 W 3rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
1352 W 3rd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1352 W 3rd Street pet-friendly?
No, 1352 W 3rd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1352 W 3rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 1352 W 3rd Street offers parking.
Does 1352 W 3rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1352 W 3rd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1352 W 3rd Street have a pool?
No, 1352 W 3rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 1352 W 3rd Street have accessible units?
No, 1352 W 3rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1352 W 3rd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1352 W 3rd Street has units with dishwashers.

