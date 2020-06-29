1352 W 3rd Street

Amenities

Well maintained single family home, spacious, with yard, and a laundry room. Welcome to the sunny South Bay area. Close to local restaurants, and the beach communities like Rancho Palos Verdes and Long Beach. It has a cozy central fireplace, and a kitchen with appliances There is assigned parking. The plants and trees are well maintained. Enjoy the fruit trees and greenery. 1 master bedroom with lots to offer for $2000/ month. Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $55 credit and background check. Call Albita at (310)525-8145