Exquisite furnished 5bd+6ba Tuscan estate with roof top deck,amazing 360 degree views makes it great for entertaining. Tucked away behind the Beverly Hills Hotel on one of the most coveted streets only minutes from Rodeo Dr. This home features 2 large master suites with walk in closets, office, all bedrooms have in suite bathrooms. Large chef's kitchen and den area,beautifully landscaped yard,pool w/waterfall+spa complete this exquisite home. Short term lease available upon request.