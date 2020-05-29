13506 Delano Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

Exquisitely maintained ranch style home in a charming residential pocket of Valley Glen in close proximity to Erwin Park and the Orange Line Station. The open floorplan features beautifully refinished wood flooring throughout the home, creating a functional and fluid living environment. Impeccably updated eat-in kitchen with sleek stainless steel appliances, ample cabinet space, Caesarstone counters, and dual skylights. The kitchen flows seamlessly into the expansive dining and living room areas that are filled with natural light. The master with en-suite includes generous closet space and a thoughtfully redone bathroom with designer finishes. The private backyard is adorned with mature fruit trees and raised vegetable beds. The separate gated pool area is a wonderful bonus. This is truly a special property!