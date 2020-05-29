All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 18 2020 at 8:50 AM

13506 Delano Street

13506 Delano Street · No Longer Available
Location

13506 Delano Street, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Greater Valley Glen

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Exquisitely maintained ranch style home in a charming residential pocket of Valley Glen in close proximity to Erwin Park and the Orange Line Station. The open floorplan features beautifully refinished wood flooring throughout the home, creating a functional and fluid living environment. Impeccably updated eat-in kitchen with sleek stainless steel appliances, ample cabinet space, Caesarstone counters, and dual skylights. The kitchen flows seamlessly into the expansive dining and living room areas that are filled with natural light. The master with en-suite includes generous closet space and a thoughtfully redone bathroom with designer finishes. The private backyard is adorned with mature fruit trees and raised vegetable beds. The separate gated pool area is a wonderful bonus. This is truly a special property!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13506 Delano Street have any available units?
13506 Delano Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13506 Delano Street have?
Some of 13506 Delano Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13506 Delano Street currently offering any rent specials?
13506 Delano Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13506 Delano Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 13506 Delano Street is pet friendly.
Does 13506 Delano Street offer parking?
Yes, 13506 Delano Street does offer parking.
Does 13506 Delano Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13506 Delano Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13506 Delano Street have a pool?
Yes, 13506 Delano Street has a pool.
Does 13506 Delano Street have accessible units?
No, 13506 Delano Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13506 Delano Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13506 Delano Street has units with dishwashers.
