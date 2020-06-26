135 South CARMELINA Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub media room

Ideally located in the heart of Brentwood, on the coveted street of Carmelina Ave sits this brand new traditional home with unparalleled design and elegance throughout. The spacious six-bedroom, nine-bathroom home includes a spacious chefs kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances and center island. Upstairs find the beautiful master suite with vaulted ceilings, dual walk-in closets, fireplace, and large balcony overlooking the backyard. A home movie theater, wine cellar, large backyard with covered patio, pool and spa complete this perfect home.