Last updated July 19 2019 at 7:07 AM

135 South CARMELINA Avenue

135 South Carmelina Avenue
Location

135 South Carmelina Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
Ideally located in the heart of Brentwood, on the coveted street of Carmelina Ave sits this brand new traditional home with unparalleled design and elegance throughout. The spacious six-bedroom, nine-bathroom home includes a spacious chefs kitchen with top-of-the-line appliances and center island. Upstairs find the beautiful master suite with vaulted ceilings, dual walk-in closets, fireplace, and large balcony overlooking the backyard. A home movie theater, wine cellar, large backyard with covered patio, pool and spa complete this perfect home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 South CARMELINA Avenue have any available units?
135 South CARMELINA Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 135 South CARMELINA Avenue have?
Some of 135 South CARMELINA Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 South CARMELINA Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
135 South CARMELINA Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 South CARMELINA Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 135 South CARMELINA Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 135 South CARMELINA Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 135 South CARMELINA Avenue offers parking.
Does 135 South CARMELINA Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 135 South CARMELINA Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 South CARMELINA Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 135 South CARMELINA Avenue has a pool.
Does 135 South CARMELINA Avenue have accessible units?
No, 135 South CARMELINA Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 135 South CARMELINA Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 135 South CARMELINA Avenue has units with dishwashers.
