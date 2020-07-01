All apartments in Los Angeles
135 S Westgate

135 South Westgate Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

135 South Westgate Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Brentwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
Furnished Rental. This Pet Friendly, Fully Furnished Sweet-Heart of a home has been Completely Remodeled and Ready for you. It is conveniently located minutes West of the 405 FWY, just off Sunset Blvd. The home is surrounded by lush landscaping offering a secluded, French Country feeling. This Beautiful home has 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms with 2,300 sqft. It has a Gorgeous Chefs Kitchen with a Single-Basin Farmhouse Sink, 6 Burner Wolf Range with Pot Filler Faucet, Sub-Zero Refrigerator, Wine Cooler, Custom Cabinetry and beautiful Granite Counter Tops. A Kitchen so dreamy you will find reasons to cook! The home has attractive Light Oak Hardwood Floors throughout. The warm and welcoming Living Room has large Picture Windows, an Open Hearth Fireplace and Vaulted Ceilings. The Family Room features Crown Molding, Fireplace and 2 Glass Door Sliders that open out onto the Large Covered Veranda which is great for entertaining! The back yard offers plenty of space for you or the pets to play. Chickens are okay too! The first floor also includes a guest powder room, a spacious bedroom with its own bathroom. Upstairs the Master Bedroom has its own Amazing Spa-Like Ensuite with Dual Vanity, Over-Sized & Jetted Soaking Tub, Large Glass-Enclosed Shower with Marble-Tile surround, Walk-in Closet, Crown Molding, all say Elegance down to the Chandelier in the bedroom. Also upstairs, full Bathroom, a Bedroom with an adjacent Loft which is great for a Study or Office. Non-refundable Pet Fee for each Pet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 S Westgate have any available units?
135 S Westgate doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 135 S Westgate have?
Some of 135 S Westgate's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 S Westgate currently offering any rent specials?
135 S Westgate is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 S Westgate pet-friendly?
Yes, 135 S Westgate is pet friendly.
Does 135 S Westgate offer parking?
No, 135 S Westgate does not offer parking.
Does 135 S Westgate have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 S Westgate does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 S Westgate have a pool?
No, 135 S Westgate does not have a pool.
Does 135 S Westgate have accessible units?
No, 135 S Westgate does not have accessible units.
Does 135 S Westgate have units with dishwashers?
No, 135 S Westgate does not have units with dishwashers.

