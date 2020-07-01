135 S Westgate

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly hot tub

Furnished Rental. This Pet Friendly, Fully Furnished Sweet-Heart of a home has been Completely Remodeled and Ready for you. It is conveniently located minutes West of the 405 FWY, just off Sunset Blvd. The home is surrounded by lush landscaping offering a secluded, French Country feeling. This Beautiful home has 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms with 2,300 sqft. It has a Gorgeous Chefs Kitchen with a Single-Basin Farmhouse Sink, 6 Burner Wolf Range with Pot Filler Faucet, Sub-Zero Refrigerator, Wine Cooler, Custom Cabinetry and beautiful Granite Counter Tops. A Kitchen so dreamy you will find reasons to cook! The home has attractive Light Oak Hardwood Floors throughout. The warm and welcoming Living Room has large Picture Windows, an Open Hearth Fireplace and Vaulted Ceilings. The Family Room features Crown Molding, Fireplace and 2 Glass Door Sliders that open out onto the Large Covered Veranda which is great for entertaining! The back yard offers plenty of space for you or the pets to play. Chickens are okay too! The first floor also includes a guest powder room, a spacious bedroom with its own bathroom. Upstairs the Master Bedroom has its own Amazing Spa-Like Ensuite with Dual Vanity, Over-Sized & Jetted Soaking Tub, Large Glass-Enclosed Shower with Marble-Tile surround, Walk-in Closet, Crown Molding, all say Elegance down to the Chandelier in the bedroom. Also upstairs, full Bathroom, a Bedroom with an adjacent Loft which is great for a Study or Office. Non-refundable Pet Fee for each Pet.