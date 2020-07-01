All apartments in Los Angeles
1348 CURSON Avenue

1348 S Curson Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1348 S Curson Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90019
PICO

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
new construction
New separate/private GUEST HOUSE that has EVERYTHING, privacy, kitchen 5 burner gas stove, microwave, dishwasher, great cabinet space with a lazy Susan, quartz kitchen counters, and an under counter refrigerator, FULL bathroom with tub/shower, Laundry full size washer/dryer and back and front patios. Can be rented furnished for $2,150. Has wood floors, storage space, and loft for additional storage. Tank less water heater. Central A/C and heat through a split system. Front deck for cook-outs or outdoor entertaining. Easy street parking out front. Also within walking distance of bus stop on Pico, restaurants, coffee shops, grocery stores, etc. Upcoming Purple line Metro station on Wilshire Blvd. about 6 blocks away. VERY central location, 5 mins to Beverly Hills, 10, 15 to 20 mins. from LAX, Downtown LA, Hollywood, W. Hollywood, Korea Town, Culver City, Santa Monica, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1348 CURSON Avenue have any available units?
1348 CURSON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1348 CURSON Avenue have?
Some of 1348 CURSON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1348 CURSON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1348 CURSON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1348 CURSON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1348 CURSON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1348 CURSON Avenue offer parking?
No, 1348 CURSON Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1348 CURSON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1348 CURSON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1348 CURSON Avenue have a pool?
No, 1348 CURSON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1348 CURSON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1348 CURSON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1348 CURSON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1348 CURSON Avenue has units with dishwashers.

