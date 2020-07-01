1348 CURSON Avenue

Amenities

New separate/private GUEST HOUSE that has EVERYTHING, privacy, kitchen 5 burner gas stove, microwave, dishwasher, great cabinet space with a lazy Susan, quartz kitchen counters, and an under counter refrigerator, FULL bathroom with tub/shower, Laundry full size washer/dryer and back and front patios. Can be rented furnished for $2,150. Has wood floors, storage space, and loft for additional storage. Tank less water heater. Central A/C and heat through a split system. Front deck for cook-outs or outdoor entertaining. Easy street parking out front. Also within walking distance of bus stop on Pico, restaurants, coffee shops, grocery stores, etc. Upcoming Purple line Metro station on Wilshire Blvd. about 6 blocks away. VERY central location, 5 mins to Beverly Hills, 10, 15 to 20 mins. from LAX, Downtown LA, Hollywood, W. Hollywood, Korea Town, Culver City, Santa Monica, etc.