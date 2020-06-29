All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 13475 RAND Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
13475 RAND Drive
Last updated March 26 2020 at 3:04 AM

13475 RAND Drive

13475 Rand Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13475 Rand Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
elevator
fire pit
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
also for sale, LS option & creative financing avail. Bonus to SA- Make All Offers. Remodeled in 2015. One of a kind home S of the Blvd w/ sweeping city and Mt. View's, offers 6 BR's + 6 Bath + pvt office, elevator, pool, spa, Outdoor, BBQ, Bar , fire pit, TV lounge wFireplace. Spacious Master suite w/ a separate sitting lounge, endless views and a roof top entertaining deck w/ an outdoor bar. Lovely entry with a large family, living & dining room. Great for large dinner parties or family gatherings. Chefs kitchen w/ island , Beautiful long Terraces overlooking the backyard so you can hear the sounds of the waterfalls. Lower level has a Separate entrance which includes 3 BR'S fully equipped w/second kitchen, living, dining room, bar, terrace, fireplace, wet bar, sep gated driveway for 4-5 cars.a magnificent backyard full of resort like amenities such as 3 waterfalls, pool/spa, covered TV lounge w/ a fireplace, bar, fire pit w/curved seating ,new custom built in BBQ- easy to show

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13475 RAND Drive have any available units?
13475 RAND Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13475 RAND Drive have?
Some of 13475 RAND Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13475 RAND Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13475 RAND Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13475 RAND Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13475 RAND Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13475 RAND Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13475 RAND Drive offers parking.
Does 13475 RAND Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13475 RAND Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13475 RAND Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13475 RAND Drive has a pool.
Does 13475 RAND Drive have accessible units?
No, 13475 RAND Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13475 RAND Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13475 RAND Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tyrone Terrace Apartments
4949 Tyrone Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sunset Barrington Gardens
233 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Tilden II
5008 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Alina
700 West 9th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Avana on Wilshire
3675 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Mosaic at Western Apartments Homes
21240 South Western Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90501
Grand Apartments on Lindley
10201 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
1133 S. Hope
1133 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College