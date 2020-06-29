13475 RAND Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated pool elevator fire pit

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse elevator fire pit parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

also for sale, LS option & creative financing avail. Bonus to SA- Make All Offers. Remodeled in 2015. One of a kind home S of the Blvd w/ sweeping city and Mt. View's, offers 6 BR's + 6 Bath + pvt office, elevator, pool, spa, Outdoor, BBQ, Bar , fire pit, TV lounge wFireplace. Spacious Master suite w/ a separate sitting lounge, endless views and a roof top entertaining deck w/ an outdoor bar. Lovely entry with a large family, living & dining room. Great for large dinner parties or family gatherings. Chefs kitchen w/ island , Beautiful long Terraces overlooking the backyard so you can hear the sounds of the waterfalls. Lower level has a Separate entrance which includes 3 BR'S fully equipped w/second kitchen, living, dining room, bar, terrace, fireplace, wet bar, sep gated driveway for 4-5 cars.a magnificent backyard full of resort like amenities such as 3 waterfalls, pool/spa, covered TV lounge w/ a fireplace, bar, fire pit w/curved seating ,new custom built in BBQ- easy to show