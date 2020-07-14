All apartments in Los Angeles
1347 BECKWITH Avenue

1347 Beckwith Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1347 Beckwith Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Pacific Palisades

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Situated in one of the best pockets of Brentwood's Polo Fields. Completely renovated with no expense spared, built with highest quality finishes and workmanship. Wide plank wood floors made from an old Tennessee barn, hand hammered metal fireplace and custom made door pulls designed by a famous Los Angeles based jewelry designer. Wide open floor plan flows to expansive backyard/pool through floor to ceiling pocket doors. Vaulted wood beamed ceilings bring warmth to the modern finishes. Gourmet cooks kitchen with large center island perfectly situated for gatherings and parties. Walking neighborhood, close to Brentwood Country Mart.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1347 BECKWITH Avenue have any available units?
1347 BECKWITH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1347 BECKWITH Avenue have?
Some of 1347 BECKWITH Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1347 BECKWITH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1347 BECKWITH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1347 BECKWITH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1347 BECKWITH Avenue is not pet friendly.
Does 1347 BECKWITH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1347 BECKWITH Avenue offers parking.
Does 1347 BECKWITH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1347 BECKWITH Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1347 BECKWITH Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1347 BECKWITH Avenue has a pool.
Does 1347 BECKWITH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1347 BECKWITH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1347 BECKWITH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1347 BECKWITH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
