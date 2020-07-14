1347 BECKWITH Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Situated in one of the best pockets of Brentwood's Polo Fields. Completely renovated with no expense spared, built with highest quality finishes and workmanship. Wide plank wood floors made from an old Tennessee barn, hand hammered metal fireplace and custom made door pulls designed by a famous Los Angeles based jewelry designer. Wide open floor plan flows to expansive backyard/pool through floor to ceiling pocket doors. Vaulted wood beamed ceilings bring warmth to the modern finishes. Gourmet cooks kitchen with large center island perfectly situated for gatherings and parties. Walking neighborhood, close to Brentwood Country Mart.