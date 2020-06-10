13437 Wheeler Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access

Magnificent, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms single-family home property rental in the Sylmar neighborhood.



The airy and unfurnished interior features hardwood and tile floors, a fireplace, a living room, a dining room, a family room, and a master bath. A kitchen complete with smooth stone countertops, plenty of cabinets/drawers storage, and stainless steel appliances - refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, and dishwasher. Bright and lovely bedrooms. Provided with an in-unit washer and dryer. A/C and forced-air heating are installed for climate control. The exterior of the building has Stucco and features a spacious yard - great for outdoor activities or even to entertain guests.



Tenants are responsible for water, gas, electricity, cable, and internet. Landlord will cover the landscaping.



Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support.



This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=jCRyUkZfomg



Additional Details:

There is an attached garage and driveway parking available.



Small pets are welcome in this pet-friendly home with a pet deposit of $500/pet.



Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby Parks: El Cariso Park



Section 8 applicants are welcome!



(RLNE5690772)