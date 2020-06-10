All apartments in Los Angeles
13437 Wheeler Avenue

13437 Wheeler Avenue · (408) 917-0430
Location

13437 Wheeler Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91342
Sylmar

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER!!!

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months and $1200 one-time move-in discount if you sign a lease with us on or before April 30, 2020.

Call us now to book your showing!

HURRY!! HURRY!!

Magnificent, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms single-family home property rental in the Sylmar neighborhood.

The airy and unfurnished interior features hardwood and tile floors, a fireplace, a living room, a dining room, a family room, and a master bath. A kitchen complete with smooth stone countertops, plenty of cabinets/drawers storage, and stainless steel appliances - refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, and dishwasher. Bright and lovely bedrooms. Provided with an in-unit washer and dryer. A/C and forced-air heating are installed for climate control. The exterior of the building has Stucco and features a spacious yard - great for outdoor activities or even to entertain guests.

Tenants are responsible for water, gas, electricity, cable, and internet. Landlord will cover the landscaping.

Sounds great? Book a showing now and experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours - Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=jCRyUkZfomg

Additional Details:
There is an attached garage and driveway parking available.

Small pets are welcome in this pet-friendly home with a pet deposit of $500/pet.

Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.

Nearby Parks: El Cariso Park

Section 8 applicants are welcome!

(RLNE5690772)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13437 Wheeler Avenue have any available units?
13437 Wheeler Avenue has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13437 Wheeler Avenue have?
Some of 13437 Wheeler Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13437 Wheeler Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13437 Wheeler Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13437 Wheeler Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 13437 Wheeler Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 13437 Wheeler Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 13437 Wheeler Avenue does offer parking.
Does 13437 Wheeler Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13437 Wheeler Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13437 Wheeler Avenue have a pool?
No, 13437 Wheeler Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 13437 Wheeler Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13437 Wheeler Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13437 Wheeler Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13437 Wheeler Avenue has units with dishwashers.
