13437 Wheeler Avenue

Magnificent, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms single-family home property rental in the Sylmar neighborhood.
The airy and unfurnished interior features hardwood and tile floors, a fireplace, a living room, a dining room, a family room, and a master bath. A kitchen complete with smooth stone countertops, plenty of cabinets/drawers storage, and stainless steel appliances - refrigerator, oven/range, microwave, and dishwasher. Bright and lovely bedrooms. Provided with an in-unit washer and dryer. A/C and forced-air heating are installed for climate control. The exterior of the building has Stucco and features a spacious yard - great for outdoor activities or even to entertain guests.
Tenants are responsible for water, gas, electricity, cable, and internet. Landlord will cover the landscaping.
This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=jCRyUkZfomg
Additional Details:
There is an attached garage and driveway parking available.
Small pets are welcome in this pet-friendly home with a pet deposit of $500/pet.
Smoking on the property is prohibited.
Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.
Nearby Parks: El Cariso Park
Section 8 applicants are welcome!
