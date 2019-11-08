All apartments in Los Angeles
13430 Valleyheart Drive N
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13430 Valleyheart Drive N

13430 Valleyheart Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13430 Valleyheart Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91423
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
microwave
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
Beautiful House 3 Beds and 3 and half bath, an excellent neighborhood walking distance to Ventura Blvd and the mall. The master and master bath like 5 stars hotel. Very gourmet kitchen with very expensive appliances also has a huge counter top. The house has a very large family room with separate eating area, also has dining room, living. Nice Patio with Patio furniture, Hardwood floors and nice wood entertainment center. House is partially furnished. Large guest room with full bathroom as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13430 Valleyheart Drive N have any available units?
13430 Valleyheart Drive N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13430 Valleyheart Drive N have?
Some of 13430 Valleyheart Drive N's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13430 Valleyheart Drive N currently offering any rent specials?
13430 Valleyheart Drive N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13430 Valleyheart Drive N pet-friendly?
No, 13430 Valleyheart Drive N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13430 Valleyheart Drive N offer parking?
No, 13430 Valleyheart Drive N does not offer parking.
Does 13430 Valleyheart Drive N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13430 Valleyheart Drive N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13430 Valleyheart Drive N have a pool?
No, 13430 Valleyheart Drive N does not have a pool.
Does 13430 Valleyheart Drive N have accessible units?
No, 13430 Valleyheart Drive N does not have accessible units.
Does 13430 Valleyheart Drive N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13430 Valleyheart Drive N has units with dishwashers.
