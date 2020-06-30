13420 Margate Street

Amenities

Ideally located on a quiet tree lined street in the desirable Chandler Estates, this charming 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home features high ceilings, recessed lights, family room, living room with fireplace, master bedroom with en-suite and separate A/C unit. Please note, both bathrooms are undergoing updating removing pink tile and tub - to be complete next week. The lush back garden is the perfect place to relax - enjoy fresh lemonade from the abundant lemon tree or grab a grapefruit for breakfast. Additional amenities include indoor laundry with washer and dryer included and Ring system paid for the first year and two car garage. Tenant to use current gardener at their own expense