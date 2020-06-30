All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 13420 Margate Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
13420 Margate Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:34 AM

13420 Margate Street

13420 Margate Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13420 Margate Street, Los Angeles, CA 91401
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Ideally located on a quiet tree lined street in the desirable Chandler Estates, this charming 3 bedroom 3 bathroom home features high ceilings, recessed lights, family room, living room with fireplace, master bedroom with en-suite and separate A/C unit. Please note, both bathrooms are undergoing updating removing pink tile and tub - to be complete next week. The lush back garden is the perfect place to relax - enjoy fresh lemonade from the abundant lemon tree or grab a grapefruit for breakfast. Additional amenities include indoor laundry with washer and dryer included and Ring system paid for the first year and two car garage. Tenant to use current gardener at their own expense

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13420 Margate Street have any available units?
13420 Margate Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13420 Margate Street have?
Some of 13420 Margate Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13420 Margate Street currently offering any rent specials?
13420 Margate Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13420 Margate Street pet-friendly?
No, 13420 Margate Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13420 Margate Street offer parking?
Yes, 13420 Margate Street offers parking.
Does 13420 Margate Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13420 Margate Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13420 Margate Street have a pool?
No, 13420 Margate Street does not have a pool.
Does 13420 Margate Street have accessible units?
No, 13420 Margate Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13420 Margate Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 13420 Margate Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Best Cities for Families 2019
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mozaic at Union Station
888 N Alameda St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Vinz on Fairfax
950 S Fairfax Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
Catalina
3930 Laurel Canyon Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Trademark
437 S. Hill St.
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Ava Studio City
10979 Bluffside Dr
Los Angeles, CA 91604
C on Pico
12301 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Delta
1616 Delta Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Poinsettia Place
1640 North Poinsettia Place
Los Angeles, CA 90046

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College