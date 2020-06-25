Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1338 1/2 Douglas St Available 07/28/20 Amazing 3 bed, 3.5 bath home with incredible Downtown LA views from the large rooftop deck! - This home has beautiful modern upgrades, similar to our model. Kitchen features Q-bert back splash, Quartz counters, Island is quartz with a waterfall edge on both ends, stainless steel Bosch appliances, and laminate flooring extending from kitchen through dining and living room area. The 2 main bathrooms have subway tile surround and hexagon floor tiles, powder room on living room level also has hexagon floor tiles. This home has a 2 car side by side garage. Extra enclosed storage area on the roof. This home is located 1/2 a block from Elysian Park. and 1/2 a block from Sunset. Walk to Echo Park lake in 15 minutes as well as many cafes, restaurants and shops.



(RLNE2897137)