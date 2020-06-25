All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 24 2020 at 11:23 AM

1338 1/2 Douglas St

1338 1/2 Douglas St · (213) 632-9450
Location

1338 1/2 Douglas St, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Greater Echo Park Elysian

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1338 1/2 Douglas St · Avail. Jul 28

$4,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2082 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1338 1/2 Douglas St Available 07/28/20 Amazing 3 bed, 3.5 bath home with incredible Downtown LA views from the large rooftop deck! - This home has beautiful modern upgrades, similar to our model. Kitchen features Q-bert back splash, Quartz counters, Island is quartz with a waterfall edge on both ends, stainless steel Bosch appliances, and laminate flooring extending from kitchen through dining and living room area. The 2 main bathrooms have subway tile surround and hexagon floor tiles, powder room on living room level also has hexagon floor tiles. This home has a 2 car side by side garage. Extra enclosed storage area on the roof. This home is located 1/2 a block from Elysian Park. and 1/2 a block from Sunset. Walk to Echo Park lake in 15 minutes as well as many cafes, restaurants and shops.

(RLNE2897137)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1338 1/2 Douglas St have any available units?
1338 1/2 Douglas St has a unit available for $4,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1338 1/2 Douglas St have?
Some of 1338 1/2 Douglas St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1338 1/2 Douglas St currently offering any rent specials?
1338 1/2 Douglas St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1338 1/2 Douglas St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1338 1/2 Douglas St is pet friendly.
Does 1338 1/2 Douglas St offer parking?
Yes, 1338 1/2 Douglas St offers parking.
Does 1338 1/2 Douglas St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1338 1/2 Douglas St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1338 1/2 Douglas St have a pool?
No, 1338 1/2 Douglas St does not have a pool.
Does 1338 1/2 Douglas St have accessible units?
No, 1338 1/2 Douglas St does not have accessible units.
Does 1338 1/2 Douglas St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1338 1/2 Douglas St does not have units with dishwashers.
