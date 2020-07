Amenities

Hardwood/ Laminate flooring throughout. 3 bedrooms and 1 3/4 bathrooms, large laundry room adjacent to living room. Comes with a one car garage converted to 1 bedroom with its own 3/4 bathroom and small kitchenette, bringing you the total of 3 bedrooms, 1 3/4 bathrooms. Central air and heat in the main house. Window A/C for the garage conversion. Large open patio with good back yard, some patio furnishings in the rear yards come with the home.