Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1337 WESTERLY Terrace
Last updated December 10 2019 at 1:47 AM

1337 WESTERLY Terrace

1337 Westerly Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

1337 Westerly Terrace, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Silver Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Sometimes living in Silver Lake means choosing between a house with a view or one with a yard. Here is that rare offering with both. Situated on a hilltop north of Sunset with jetliner views of the downtown skyline is a fabulous mid-century/Cape Cod home fresh for the picking. With entertaining spaces front and rear you enter the home from the front deck into the living room with its open floor plan that pours into the bright dining area and beautiful kitchen. The master bedroom has French doors that take you out to the patio ideal for alfresco dining and the sprawling backyard. You will not want to miss this quintessential Silver Lake home with plenty of WOW factor!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1337 WESTERLY Terrace have any available units?
1337 WESTERLY Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1337 WESTERLY Terrace have?
Some of 1337 WESTERLY Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1337 WESTERLY Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1337 WESTERLY Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1337 WESTERLY Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 1337 WESTERLY Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1337 WESTERLY Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 1337 WESTERLY Terrace offers parking.
Does 1337 WESTERLY Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1337 WESTERLY Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1337 WESTERLY Terrace have a pool?
No, 1337 WESTERLY Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 1337 WESTERLY Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1337 WESTERLY Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1337 WESTERLY Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 1337 WESTERLY Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

