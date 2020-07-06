1337 Westerly Terrace, Los Angeles, CA 90026 Silver Lake
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
range
refrigerator
Sometimes living in Silver Lake means choosing between a house with a view or one with a yard. Here is that rare offering with both. Situated on a hilltop north of Sunset with jetliner views of the downtown skyline is a fabulous mid-century/Cape Cod home fresh for the picking. With entertaining spaces front and rear you enter the home from the front deck into the living room with its open floor plan that pours into the bright dining area and beautiful kitchen. The master bedroom has French doors that take you out to the patio ideal for alfresco dining and the sprawling backyard. You will not want to miss this quintessential Silver Lake home with plenty of WOW factor!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
