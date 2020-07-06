1337 WESTERLY Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Sometimes living in Silver Lake means choosing between a house with a view or one with a yard. Here is that rare offering with both. Situated on a hilltop north of Sunset with jetliner views of the downtown skyline is a fabulous mid-century/Cape Cod home fresh for the picking. With entertaining spaces front and rear you enter the home from the front deck into the living room with its open floor plan that pours into the bright dining area and beautiful kitchen. The master bedroom has French doors that take you out to the patio ideal for alfresco dining and the sprawling backyard. You will not want to miss this quintessential Silver Lake home with plenty of WOW factor!