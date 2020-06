Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

Step inside this ultra-modern fully furnished 5 story house steps from Sunset Blvd with over 1,000 sqft of pro-grade turf outdoor living space just installed! No expense was spared in this boutique development with state of the art home automation. Massive floating stairs become an art piece in this open layout Hollywood home. Countless personalized upgrades have been added to this new build to make it uber luxurious. Customizable LED backlighting, solar-powered whole house Ring system, and remote controlled curtains and shades all throughout the home. Operate the smart homes best features at your fingertips. Let your creative energy flow in the work spaces of this homes design or entertain on your expansive 360 view rooftop. Enjoy the youthful Los Angeles lifestyle as centrally located as you could be in the heart of Hollywood.



