All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1333 South HIGHLAND Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1333 South HIGHLAND Avenue
Last updated October 2 2019 at 5:09 AM

1333 South HIGHLAND Avenue

1333 South Highland Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Olympic Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1333 South Highland Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Olympic Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Price Reduction! Ready for new tenant! This beautiful, newly renovated and modern 3 bedroom / 2 bath unit is light filled and is centrally located near Miracle Mile on a quiet street. Spacious and open, the cook's kitchen offers all newer appliances, including stainless steel refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, washer/dryer and tankless water heater There are two off-street parking spaces and a large backyard that is perfect for entertaining and barbecues. Very convenient to DTLA, the Grove, LACMA and walking distance to many restaurants and shopping on Pico/La Brea/San Vincente. One block from the new Spouts grocery. Available furnished or unfurnished (Bottom floor unit, there are 4 steps to get in).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1333 South HIGHLAND Avenue have any available units?
1333 South HIGHLAND Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1333 South HIGHLAND Avenue have?
Some of 1333 South HIGHLAND Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1333 South HIGHLAND Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1333 South HIGHLAND Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1333 South HIGHLAND Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1333 South HIGHLAND Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1333 South HIGHLAND Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1333 South HIGHLAND Avenue offers parking.
Does 1333 South HIGHLAND Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1333 South HIGHLAND Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1333 South HIGHLAND Avenue have a pool?
No, 1333 South HIGHLAND Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1333 South HIGHLAND Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1333 South HIGHLAND Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1333 South HIGHLAND Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1333 South HIGHLAND Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Be Dtla
1120 West 6th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
Grace on Spring
732 South Spring Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Encino Garden
17730-40 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91316
5119 Maplewood
5119 Maplewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90004
3675 Dunn Drive
3675 Dunn Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90034
R1
4151 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Silverlake Towers
3408 West Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90026
The Azure
8719 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91304

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College