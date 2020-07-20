All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 1332 COMSTOCK Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
1332 COMSTOCK Avenue
Last updated April 27 2019 at 9:34 AM

1332 COMSTOCK Avenue

1332 S Comstock Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Westwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1332 S Comstock Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90024
Westwood

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
This extensively remodeled Spanish style home, located in the highly sought after Comstock Hills area has 4 bedrooms & 3.5 bathrooms. The open floor plan is perfect for modern day living. The first floor offers a formal living room with fireplace, dining room, gorgeous updated kitchen, powder room, and a spacious bedroom. The large gourmet kitchen with center island and breakfast area opens up to the generous family room and French doors that lead out to the back yard that features a beautiful pool/spa & BBQ area. The second floor offers three nice sized bedrooms, two bathrooms and a cozy den. The home encourages the wonderful indoor/outdoor living we love so much in Southern California. Conveniently located near Century City, Westwood shops and restaurants, local schools, Los Angeles Country Club, and Beverly Hills.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1332 COMSTOCK Avenue have any available units?
1332 COMSTOCK Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1332 COMSTOCK Avenue have?
Some of 1332 COMSTOCK Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1332 COMSTOCK Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1332 COMSTOCK Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1332 COMSTOCK Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1332 COMSTOCK Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 1332 COMSTOCK Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1332 COMSTOCK Avenue offers parking.
Does 1332 COMSTOCK Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1332 COMSTOCK Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1332 COMSTOCK Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1332 COMSTOCK Avenue has a pool.
Does 1332 COMSTOCK Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1332 COMSTOCK Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1332 COMSTOCK Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1332 COMSTOCK Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Social
11011 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Avana on Wilshire
3675 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
Tujunga South
4077-4083 Tujunga Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91604
1600 Vine
1600 North Vine St
Los Angeles, CA 90027
Academy Village
5225 Blakeslee Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
1926 - 1930 Jefferson St
1926 W Jefferson Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90018
APEX. The One.
900 S Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
Dronfield Mountain View
13140 N Dronfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91342

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College