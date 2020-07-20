1332 COMSTOCK Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated pool hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

This extensively remodeled Spanish style home, located in the highly sought after Comstock Hills area has 4 bedrooms & 3.5 bathrooms. The open floor plan is perfect for modern day living. The first floor offers a formal living room with fireplace, dining room, gorgeous updated kitchen, powder room, and a spacious bedroom. The large gourmet kitchen with center island and breakfast area opens up to the generous family room and French doors that lead out to the back yard that features a beautiful pool/spa & BBQ area. The second floor offers three nice sized bedrooms, two bathrooms and a cozy den. The home encourages the wonderful indoor/outdoor living we love so much in Southern California. Conveniently located near Century City, Westwood shops and restaurants, local schools, Los Angeles Country Club, and Beverly Hills.