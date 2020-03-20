13319 MULHOLLAND Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard elevator parking pool garage guest suite hot tub

On over 2/3 of an acre (approx 7,900 sf), sits this Magnificent Mediterranean Villa style home hidden behind high gates & a long meticulously landscaped private driveway. This exquisite home has large size rooms w/abundance of natural light & spectacular views of the city lights & the canyons. The grand LR w/30' ceiling, French doors & accented w/hand painted murals by a famous artist from Italy. Outside is a romantic lushly-planted garden, pool & spa. Newly renovated & modern Chef's kitchen w/Miele appl, 15~' white quartz island & family room w/ fireplace all open to the al fresco dining patios & lounging areas w/views. Four upstairs en suite bedrooms incl. master w/ room-size closet, fireplace, grand remodeled bath & 2 viewing terraces. Main living area also includes a guest suite & library. 3-car garage & lg motor courtyard. Sophistication, superlative finishes, marble & wood floors, Venetian plaster, Fr. doors, cobblestone drive & more. Exceptional entertaining & private sanctuary.