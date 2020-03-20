All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 13319 MULHOLLAND Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
13319 MULHOLLAND Drive
Last updated December 10 2019 at 10:17 AM

13319 MULHOLLAND Drive

13319 Mulholland Drive · (310) 500-0678
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Sherman Oaks
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

13319 Mulholland Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90210
Sherman Oaks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$39,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 7900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
hot tub
On over 2/3 of an acre (approx 7,900 sf), sits this Magnificent Mediterranean Villa style home hidden behind high gates & a long meticulously landscaped private driveway. This exquisite home has large size rooms w/abundance of natural light & spectacular views of the city lights & the canyons. The grand LR w/30' ceiling, French doors & accented w/hand painted murals by a famous artist from Italy. Outside is a romantic lushly-planted garden, pool & spa. Newly renovated & modern Chef's kitchen w/Miele appl, 15~' white quartz island & family room w/ fireplace all open to the al fresco dining patios & lounging areas w/views. Four upstairs en suite bedrooms incl. master w/ room-size closet, fireplace, grand remodeled bath & 2 viewing terraces. Main living area also includes a guest suite & library. 3-car garage & lg motor courtyard. Sophistication, superlative finishes, marble & wood floors, Venetian plaster, Fr. doors, cobblestone drive & more. Exceptional entertaining & private sanctuary.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13319 MULHOLLAND Drive have any available units?
13319 MULHOLLAND Drive has a unit available for $39,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 13319 MULHOLLAND Drive have?
Some of 13319 MULHOLLAND Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13319 MULHOLLAND Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13319 MULHOLLAND Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13319 MULHOLLAND Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13319 MULHOLLAND Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 13319 MULHOLLAND Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13319 MULHOLLAND Drive does offer parking.
Does 13319 MULHOLLAND Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13319 MULHOLLAND Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13319 MULHOLLAND Drive have a pool?
Yes, 13319 MULHOLLAND Drive has a pool.
Does 13319 MULHOLLAND Drive have accessible units?
No, 13319 MULHOLLAND Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13319 MULHOLLAND Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13319 MULHOLLAND Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 13319 MULHOLLAND Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Radius Koreatown
680 S Berendo St
Los Angeles, CA 90005
Corbin Terrace
7240 Corbin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91335
West Park Village
11400 Rochester Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Vue at Laurel Canyon
4950 Laurel Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Del Rio Apartments
3430 S Sepulveda Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Westside on Beloit
2033 Beloit Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Skyline Terrace Apartments
930 Figueroa Ter
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Avalon Wilshire
5115 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90036

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity