1331 West 27th Street
Last updated June 1 2019 at 12:55 AM

1331 West 27th Street

1331 West 27th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1331 West 27th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Coastal San Pedro

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home is a must see! Has gorgeous curb appeal and in a nice quiet neighborhood. This is a 3 bedroom + office or 4 bedroom house. Kitchen includes lots of wooden cabinetry, a stove/oven range. Home has been freshly painted for a nice clean touch. Outside is just a beautiful as the inside with an immense backyard,well manicured lawn, covered patio area and long brick driveway. For your convenience this home includes a detached a garage. Excellent location next to wonderful schools. (Will consider pets with additional deposit). Available for immediate showing. Please call 310.831.0123, ask for leasing. Also, email amy@harborpm.com .

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1331 West 27th Street have any available units?
1331 West 27th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 1331 West 27th Street have?
Some of 1331 West 27th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1331 West 27th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1331 West 27th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1331 West 27th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1331 West 27th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1331 West 27th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1331 West 27th Street offers parking.
Does 1331 West 27th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1331 West 27th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1331 West 27th Street have a pool?
No, 1331 West 27th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1331 West 27th Street have accessible units?
No, 1331 West 27th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1331 West 27th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1331 West 27th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
