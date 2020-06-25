1331 West 27th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This home is a must see! Has gorgeous curb appeal and in a nice quiet neighborhood. This is a 3 bedroom + office or 4 bedroom house. Kitchen includes lots of wooden cabinetry, a stove/oven range. Home has been freshly painted for a nice clean touch. Outside is just a beautiful as the inside with an immense backyard,well manicured lawn, covered patio area and long brick driveway. For your convenience this home includes a detached a garage. Excellent location next to wonderful schools. (Will consider pets with additional deposit). Available for immediate showing. Please call 310.831.0123, ask for leasing. Also, email amy@harborpm.com .



Contact us to schedule a showing.